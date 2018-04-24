1104 Colina Rodante, San Clemente, California 92673 – Amazing TURNKEY home in the Reserve West! This home is perfect from top to bottom! Beautiful travertine flooring through-out the downstairs. Light and bright kitchen which opens to the family room and overlooks the HUGE private backyard. There is a downstairs bedroom, perfect for guests or home office. Upstairs offers 3 secondary bedrooms, 2 baths and built-in office area. The master bedroom is a sanctuary! Enjoy the fireplace on those cool evenings or relax on the oversized deck watching the sunset. The master bath is ample in size with dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate shower. The master closet is enormous in size, you won’t be disappointed! What separates this home from the others is the backyard! Beautiful mature trees, built-in BBQ with refrigerator and an above ground spa and huge grass area. Lots like this rarely come on the market. This is a true TURNKEY property!!

