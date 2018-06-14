1812 CALLE DE LOS ALAMOS, San Clemente

5 Bedrooms

4 Baths | 1 ½ Bath

5,970 Square Feet

14,755 Square-Foot Lot Size (.33 Acres)

Single Family Residence

Built in 1979

View: Oceanfront, Panoramic Ocean View

MLS#: OC17068452

Perhaps the most paramount oceanfront property situated in the Lasuens community of southwest San Clemente, this bold and contemporary inspired residence expands eighty five westward linear feet commanding endless unobstructed panoramas. Vistas reaching as distant as Palos Verdes draw your attention to miles of beautifully etched California coastline including Dana Point Harbor, San Clemente Pier, world class surf breaks, luscious canyon enclaves, as well as direct views of Catalina and San Clemente Islands. Centered in the main octagonal living space, a beautifully appointed indoor fire ring guards the hearth of the home. A focal point, this living area has somewhat of a gravitational pull, drawing you inward to its relaxing and inviting envelope. Sunsets here are surreal, bar none. Truly enchanting and beyond compare, this space is encapsulated by an industrial infused, open beam ceiling. Wrapping walls drenched in floor to ceiling glass frame 180 degree transcendent views. In fact, every room in the home with the exception of only a few capture emerald sea views, a rare architectural feat. Outside, ocean scents awash multiple private terraces featuring a pebble tech surfaced pool with in-pool wet bar and private bar-front jacuzzi, one of the very few bluff front homes to feature such amenities. A lower sitting terrace carved in to the northwest corner of this spectacular parcel kindles feelings similar to standing at the bow of a large ship, elevated high above the ocean with sounds of crashing waves and Pelicans soaring close by. With five generous bedrooms accompanied by dual vanity en suite bathrooms, a generous light filled kitchen with commercial grade Sub Zero and Viking Range, a rare three car garage dressed in brand new contemporary garage doors, multiple ocean view decks, copper gutters and trims, Frank Loyd Wright Inspired tiles, three fireplaces, and a rare .33 acre lot, this property is unmatched.

