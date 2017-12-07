$2.6 Million Streets Project Approved by City Council

By Eric Heinz

A street rehabilitation project that includes slurry seals, restriping as well as other pavement maintenance for $2.6 million was approved by City Council on Dec. 5. The project will take place on Avenida La Pata from Avenida Pico to Calle Saluda, on Avenida Vista Hermosa from Camino Vera Cruz to Pico, and along Pico from La Pata to Presidio.

During the meeting, City Engineer Tom Bonigut said the report that stated the striping would be in the current street configurations was incorrect. The restriping will be slightly altered to make room for two-foot buffers for bicycle lanes. A schedule for the maintenance and any potential closures was not provided in the report.

Link to project documents: http://san-clemente.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=40521