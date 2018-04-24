ulnick_fp_sc3
Real Estate - Featured Properties

20 Avenida Merida, San Clemente

20 Avenida Merida, San Clemente, California 92673 – Totally cute home in Villa Pacifica neighborhood with a great vibe! Super cool great room which is awesome for entertaining and open to the backyard with Built-in BBQ/bar area, large fire pit and jacuzzi. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and a large loft area (4th bedroom could be put back in) Great area for teens and/or Movie room. The master bedroom is oversized with double door entry, sitting area and large master bath with huge walk-in closet. It doesn’t get much better than this and no Mello-Roos! This is a great home you won’t want to miss!!

Learn More: http://www.ulnickgroup.com/property/20-Avenida-Merida/San-Clemente/California/92673/170-290447019

qop00x7mnnlgfx7y20bukxzu7rccghisjij6pjjh

Call us
(949) 370-7140

www.ulnickgroup.com

About The Author Picket Fence Media

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>