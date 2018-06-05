2018 Primary Elections: Updates on the Races that Matter Here

By Eric Heinz

Well, the day has arrived.

As the country fixes its eyes on California’s primary election for governor, senate and congress, we’re going to follow the local races that affect San Clemente and its neighboring cities.

In California, the electoral process mandates the top two candidates with the most votes, regardless of party affiliation, will move on to the general election on Nov. 6.

Update, 10 p.m.: Of about 192,000 mail-in ballots cast in Orange County, there could be tens of thousands of ballots that were dropped off at the Orange County Registrar’s office today, which means further results may not be tallied for hours, according to a CBS News interview with the Orange County Register.

A few more precincts have been reported since the last update, closing the gaps slightly in the 49th congressional district. Follow us on Twitter at @SCTimesNews for immediate updates from the California Secretary of State and Orange Country Registrar.

Update, 8:45 p.m: Early polls for the 49th congressional district show Republican Diane Harkey of Dana Point in the lead with 32 percent of the vote, followed by Democrats Mike Levin of San Juan Capistrano with 19.3 percent, Sara Jacobs of Del Mar with 12.1 percent and Doug Applegate of San Clemente at 7.9 percent. San Juan Capistrano’s Brian Maryott has 6.9 percent of the vote at 8:42 p.m.

Harkey went on a massive advertising campaign weeks before the election, calling herself the tax-fighting candidate and promising to reform what she said are burdensome tax policies at the federal level.

Levin, a former chair of the Orange County Democratic Party, has been campaigning since the end of the 2016 election on the back of making it easier and more attractive for industries to change to alternative energy as well as making changes to access to higher education.

Jacobs would be the youngest woman to be elected to Congress, at age 29, and has advocated for women’s access to health care, working to create jobs and more affordable housing.

Applegate, the only San Clemente candidate in the race, lost to Rep. Darrell Issa, the Republican candidate who held the seat for nearly two decades, last year and is hoping to make his way back into the fray.

Maryott has been very visible in recent weeks, campaigning around local cities on behalf of strengthening national security policies and health care reform.

Update, 8 p.m.: Polls have now closed for the California primary election. The results could pour in slowly, as mail-in ballots shipped today will still be counted, and provisional ballots will also have to be counted, and that could take a few days.

Today’s polls close at 8 p.m., so be sure to vote while there’s time.

The results will be posted here as they become available from the California Secretary of State and the Orange County Registrar of Voters. For the most immediate results, visit www.ocvote.com/fileadmin/live/pri2018/results.htm#c-1680 and vote.sos.ca.gov/

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available. Updates will be posted in the sequence they’re made, latest to oldest.