Environmental issues took center stage in San Clemente in 2023, whether it was city officials responding to natural disasters or the perpetual dilemma of addressing the city’s eroding shoreline.

The topic of public safety also had a sizable impact on the town, as residents voiced desires to make once-thriving areas comfortable to visit and to have their health and well-being protected from potentially harmful projects.

With many new faces stepping into both new and old roles, San Clemente experienced an eventful year.

Here are the stories that chronicle 2023 in the Spanish Village by the Sea.

Nearly two dozen residents from four neighboring structures find themselves displaced after a landslide occurs on March 15. Photo: Courtesy of Cameron Cosgrove

JANUARY

Exactly one year after the tragic passing of firefighter and San Clemente resident Jonathan Flagler because of complications from fighting a fire, the community again met at Vista Hermosa Sports Park to remember a beloved father, husband, and friend.

This time, family members and former colleagues joined for a thoughtful reflection as the City of San Clemente dedicated a memorial bench in Flagler’s honor.

Following the departure of Capt. Tony Benfield as chief of San Clemente Police Services, the city tapped Capt. Jay Christian, a San Clemente resident with 25 years of Orange County Sheriff’s Department experience, to take over the vacant role.

As part of ongoing efforts to protect San Clemente’s beloved shoreline, the city announced the beginning of a Nature Based Coastal Resiliency Project Feasibility Study and the return of the Shoreline Monitoring Program.

The study aimed to determine natural solutions to the continued problem of coastal erosion that has drastically impacted the city’s beaches.

Andy Hall, formerly of Imperial Beach, stepped into the open role of city manager after a unanimous vote from the City Council. With over two decades of city government experience, Hall agreed to a three-year, $270,000-a-year contract.

And the year got off to a rocky start for the Capistrano Unified School District, as administrators, teachers, parents and students were still reeling from the Board of Trustees’ 4-3 vote just before Christmas 2022 to terminate Superintendent Kirsten Vital Brulte’s contract.

FEBRUARY

The Pet Project Foundation donated $350,000 for the renovation of the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter. The project, which began in January, included the replacement of flooring throughout the building and the installation of new kennels.

Park Semper Fi served as the host site for a somber event on Feb. 3, as veterans from around South Orange County met to recognize the 80th anniversary of the sacrifice of the “Immortal Chaplains.”

On that day in 1943, four chaplains of varying faiths on a sinking military ship gave their life jackets to help others escape, holding arms and praying.

The spring season would soon feature a new public transportation option, as the council approved a pilot Green Line route to run in conjunction with the popular downtown Red Line trolley for two months. The Green Line was to travel from the San Clemente Municipal Pier to San Clemente State Beach along South El Camino Real.

San Clemente residents were disappointed to hear that the yearly summer tradition of fun, competitive lifeguarding events wouldn’t continue in 2023, as the San Clemente Ocean Festival announced the event’s cancellation because of lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is set to return in July 2024.

Guests of the San Clemente Historical Society’s 50th anniversary party at Casa Romantica on March 19 enjoy a special presentation by town founder “Ole Hanson” as played by Mike Fitzsimmons. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

MARCH

Seeking to pay down the city’s outstanding unfunded pension liability, the council voted by a slim margin to allocate one-third of Transient Occupancy Tax revenue toward the liability. TOT is a 10% tax levied on all overnight stays within the city.

Another step toward fighting ongoing coastal erosion occurred when the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors approved the beginning of a contracting process for the proposed South Coast Rail Infrastructure Feasibility Study and Alternative Concepts Analysis.

The initiative would study the 7-mile stretch of railroad tracks from Dana Point through San Clemente and ending in an unincorporated area of San Diego County, and help determine future rail planning efforts.

Current and previous generations of Girl Scouts met for a fun exchange of stories and traditions, including seven former members of the San Gabriel Valley’s Brownie Troop 8.

The San Clemente Historical Society invited guests to Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens to celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary.

A landslide rocked structures in the North Beach area, sending a back patio and other debris tumbling down the hillside. Nearly two dozen residents from four different apartment complexes were displaced, as the structures were all red-tagged and the Beach Trail below was temporarily closed.

The council unanimously voted to approve a new contract for legal services with law firm Burke, Williams, Sorenson LLP, ending an eight-year relationship with Best, Best & Krieger. Elizabeth Mitchell stepped into the role of city attorney for the outgoing Scott Smith.

APRIL

Then-Councilmember Gene James’ desire to help local businesses earn more contracts with the city proved successful when the council voted to develop an ordinance establishing a 7% preference for local vendors when they bid on projects. The council would adopt the resulting ordinance in May.

By the month’s end, James announced his resignation from the dais, because he was moving to Wyoming. James had served for roughly four years after first winning a seat in the 2019 Special Election.

Passenger rail service on Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains through San Clemente resumed following the completion of a monthslong, $12 million track stabilization project. Movement detected after a storm in fall 2022 had prompted the two rail entities to issue an indefinite suspension of service.

The San Clemente High Dance Team earned first place in the Novelty and Musical Theater division at the United Spirit Association Dance Nationals, in addition to placing highly in several other categories.

Following City Manager Hall’s presentation of the North Beach Placemaking Plan, the council initiated plans to approve a contract with a private security company for the patrol of North Beach and the “T-Zone” area and to increase the number of hours public beaches are closed at night.

The council also approved a $75,000 contract to investigate movement at Casa Romantica’s Ocean Terrace, as officials noted a gradually expanding crack in the patio.

The second major landslide of 2023 causes the Casa Romantica Cultural Center & Gardens to temporarily close, after the Ocean Terrace and landscaping slide down the back of the historic property. Photo: Courtesy of Cameron Cosgrove

MAY

Shortly after the council’s action, San Clemente grabbed regional headlines when the terrace and other landscaping fell 25 feet down the property’s back hillside during a landslide.

Debris moved toward the Beach Trail and railroad tracks below, as well as north toward the neighboring Reef Gate residential complex. The slide caused Casa Romantica to temporarily close and Amtrak and Metrolink to again suspend rail service through the area.

Mayor Chris Duncan addressed the landslide, James’ departure and more at the State of the City event, where Casa Romantica executive director Amy Behrens told the audience that part of the historic property would reopen on Memorial Day weekend.

Duncan joined Rep. Mike Levin and Col. Julie Balten, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Los Angeles District, to sign the Project Partnership Agreement for the San Clemente Shoreline Project. The signing marked an official commitment from the USACE to participate in the sand replenishment effort’s initial phase.

The local nonprofit PierPride Foundation celebrated the 95th anniversary of the San Clemente Municipal Pier with a “yacht party.”

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to award $7.5 million to the family of Kurt Reinhold, the homeless Black man who was shot and killed in San Clemente in September 2020 by a deputy sheriff during an altercation.

Rod Rodriguez, founder of Rod’s Tree Service and beloved community figure, died at the age of 82.

Instead of approving a three-month contract with Allied Universal Security Solutions, the council voted to create a new patrol area within the city for its Police Services personnel. The area, spanning North Beach and the “T-Zone,” required more than $1.2 million in spending on the four deputies needed for a 24-hour watch, in addition to costs related to equipment and vehicles.

A brawl broke out between a group of largely minors and young adults and three off-duty U.S. Marines, leading to the arrests of five juveniles, four males and one female. A video recording of the altercation showed the group heckling one Marine before an individual swung at the back of the Marine’s head, prompting the Marine to turn around and charge the group, leading to the subsequent fight.

On the same day as the Casa Romantica’s reopening, OCTA announced the restart of passenger rail service through San Clemente after roughly a monthlong suspension.

JUNE

June 6 marked the first meeting for new Councilmember Rick Loeffler, whom the council appointed over two other finalists to fill James’ vacant seat after receiving applications from 23 residents.

Loeffler, 70, had previously served on the Public Safety Committee. He also pledged not to run for reelection in 2024.

Casa Romantica experienced another landslide that forced rail service through San Clemente to stop, only a day after contracted crews had finished grading out the slope impacted by the previous slide in April.

The San Clemente High Drama Department received rave reviews for its performance of Phantom of the Opera, as it took home the Spirit of the Macy Award from the well-regarded award ceremony of the same name.

Leading actors Griffin Croft and Daisy Kopenhefer also won Best Dramatic Actor and Best Dramatic Actress, respectively.

San Clemente resident Charlotte Quintanar, a recent graduate of St. Margaret’s Episcopal School, was featured in the Cannes Film Festival. Her film about the declining worldwide population of bees, Bee the Solution, was featured at the Emerging Filmmaker High School Films Showcase.

The council formalized actions that expanded the city’s beach-closure hours to start at 10 p.m. instead of lasting from midnight to 4 a.m., and authorized a six-month contract worth roughly $300,000 with Allied Universal.

A letter threatening legal action began the city’s long road toward establishing a by-district election system, as the city was forced to respond to claims that the at-large system reduced the voting power of minority groups in San Clemente and violated the California Voting Rights Act.

The council also decided to keep the Amphitheater Committee alive after months of inaction, form the Arts and Culture Committee and reestablish the Coastal Advisory Committee.

Dr. Christopher Brown was officially named as the new CUSD superintendent. In a unanimous vote, the CUSD trustees approved Brown’s $335,000-a-year contract. Brown was slated to start the job on July 1, with his contract running through June 30, 2027.

After the annual Office Chair Races on the Fourth of July, groups of neighborhood residents and their friends cleanup water balloons and other debris along the street. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

JULY

After San Clemente’s yearly Fourth of July tradition, the Office Chair Races, neighborhood residents and their friends grabbed buckets, brooms and dustpans to clean up water balloons and other debris left over from the large Independence Day event.

The initial phase of the Coastal Resiliency Study indicated four areas of San Clemente’s shoreline were critically affected by erosion. Those areas, or reaches, were Capistrano Shores, Cyprus Shores, the Mariposa Beaches, and Shorecliffs, with Cyprus Shores identified as the most threatened reach.

The back-and-forth topic of passenger rail service through San Clemente continued, as the OCTA announced the completion of a protection wall at the base of the Casa Romantica property.

The 12-foot-high, 250-foot-long barrier protecting OCTA’s railroad right-of-way allowed for the resumption of train service.

The Green Line trolley pilot route proved to be popular and received an extension through September after the council voted to commit more than $200,000 in funding to the initiative.

The city filled the void left by the Ocean Festival’s cancellation by executing its own Ocean Games, a single-day event full of lifeguarding competitions.

A U.S. District Court judge found Alan Hostetter, the face of the anti-lockdown movement in San Clemente during the pandemic, guilty on four counts related to his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Popular local brewing companies Artifex, Delahunt, and Lost Winds banded together to host “Homies on the Hill” events that celebrated the growth of Rancho San Clemente Business Park as a brewery hotspot.

Continuing the city’s efforts to repair the landslide at Casa Romantica, the council approved a roughly $8.6 million appropriation for additional work to rebuild the back slope with 100-foot tiebacks.

AUGUST

The council’s vote to transition the city to a by-district election system did not come without consternation from the councilmembers, as well as the residents.

The decision pushed back the threat of potential litigation, and officially propelled the council toward a slate of multiple hearings in which the elected officials would discuss the preferred layout of districts in San Clemente.

Southern California Edison officials in charge of decommissioning the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station announced that the process was 50% complete during a public tour of the plant.

Ongoing and anticipated next steps included taking apart components of reactor vessel internals, removing large components such as steam generators and removing spent fuel racks.

Amid consideration of how to design a potential 24-court pickleball facility at Richard T. Steed Memorial Park and other projects, City Manager Hall spoke about his approach to planning.

The Citizens Amphitheater Committee met for the first time since its formation the year prior, with members discussing how to best proceed with bringing a new performance site to the city.

The San Clemente Shoreline Project begins on Dec. 15, and is intended to bring 250,000 cubic yards of sand to the city’s main beach. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

SEPTEMBER

At the council’s second public hearing regarding the districting process, a majority of councilmembers expressed their interest in a four-district system with an at-large mayor. Other topics included limiting the role of mayor to a two-year term and the announcement that the public could submit their own district maps.

Taking a cue from Oceanside, the city contracted with Leslea Meyerhoff of Summit Environmental Group for its new Coastal Administrator role. The position is intended to oversee coastal management programs, communication with regulatory groups and other agencies, permitting activities, and research of coastal conditions.

San Clemente High became the only South Orange County high school to have its own active Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program, partnering with the U.S. Army. Students from other local schools are allowed to participate in the extracurricular program.

The council transitioned the duty of considering how to secure a performing arts venue in San Clemente to the newly formed Arts and Culture Committee, after the Citizens Amphitheater Committee had four productive meetings.

The city’s yearlong effort to speed up the administrative review process for building permits reached its conclusion with the council’s introduction of a new ordinance.

The ordinance included the simplification of permit procedures and clarification of zoning regulations, and designated the Planning Commission as the appeal body for Zoning Administrator decisions.

Arevon Energy’s attempts to build a 200-megawatt battery storage facility just beyond the limits of the Talega neighborhood received criticism regarding fire, health and insurance risks.

OCTOBER

The project team behind the ongoing Coastal Resiliency Study presented to the public various potential methods to retain sand along San Clemente’s shoreline. Sand nourishment up and down the coast topped the list of solutions, as well as the use of artificial devices.

Leaders of the local nonprofit organization Save Our Beaches discussed its efforts to earn 501(c)(3) status and to raise awareness of rapidly eroding beaches in town.

The council took a major step in the districting process by voting to introduce a map to be used for the new by-district election system. The map included a northern district, an eastern district containing the Rancho San Clemente and Talega neighborhoods, a coastal district, and one for the southern part of town.

Rancho San Clemente residents pushed back against a proposed project to add telecommunications equipment to a cell tower facility, as they felt the project didn’t receive proper scrutiny before moving forward.

The community’s response prompted the council to postpone consideration of approving the project.

San Clemente residents scrutinize city-contracted firm Moffatt & Nichol’s first set of concepts for retaining sand at city beaches. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

NOVEMBER

The city hosted its first Day of the Dead celebration, as it invited numerous local groups to perform dances and songs, set up an altar, or ofrenda, to remember dead loved ones, and had traditional refreshments for attendees to enjoy.

“Town Matriarch” Lois Divel, a founding member of the San Clemente Historical Society, died at the age of 95.

After a push to establish pickleball courts at Steed Park, the city opened a temporary eight-court facility and closed the courts at San Gorgonio Park on the same day. However, the council would soon vote to reopen four courts for play, to the chagrin of residents near San Gorgonio Park who had grown weary of the noise.

The council unanimously voted to start the process of extending its outdoor dining program to July 2026, which was made possible through new state legislation.

Tearful family members and friends of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin, a San Clemente resident, gathered to remember the beloved restaurant worker days after she was found dead in Laguna Beach.

The Laguna Beach Police Department launched a homicide investigation thereafter, which led to the arrest and formal charge of 26-year-old Dino Rojas-Moreno on suspicion of murder.

DECEMBER

The council appointed Councilmembers Victor Cabral and Mark Enmeier to the positions of mayor and mayor pro tem, respectively, for 2024.

A judge sentenced Alan Hostetter to more than 11 years in federal prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which included convictions of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

The council voted to hold a public hearing in January 2024 in which it will reconsider the proposed cell tower project, after the city halted the permitting process to further investigate the history of the site in question.

A host of local officials gathered to mark the San Clemente Shoreline Project’s official start, with the project expected to conclude in January or February 2024.

The City of San Clemente’s fast-tracking of pickleball at Richard T. Steed Memorial Park results in the construction of a temporary facility. Photo: C. Jayden Smith