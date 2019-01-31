2/4 Celebrates Change of Command to Welcome Lt. Col. Patrick Byrne

By Eric Heinz

San Clemente’s adopted Marine unit, the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines (2/4) welcomed its new battalion commanding officer on Friday, Jan. 25, during a ceremony on base.

Lt. Col. Patrick Byrne is now leading the 2/4 as Lt. Col. Warren Cook departs.

Byrne began his career with the Marines as a lance corporal in the 2/4, serving as an automatic rifleman.

Cook said during the ceremony that he appreciated the community support and outreach during his time as the battalion commanding officer.

Byrne said he’s familiar with the area and is excited to take on the new tasks, but when asked about the initial challenges, he said he recognizes them.

“I think we’ll see the normal ones with turnover of personnel, and we need to make sure those standards don’t fall off as we continue,” Byrne told the San Clemente Times following the ceremony.

Byrne will be tasked with leading the 2/4 during deployment training, which usually takes place in Okinawa, Japan and areas of Australia.

Photo Gallery of IMG_0747 Lt. Col. Patrick Byrne started his career in the U.S. Marines with the 2/4 at Camp Pendleton. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0550 Spectators record the change of command ceremony on Friday, Jan. 25 at Camp Pendleton. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0581 Lt. Col. Patrick Byrne receives a Marine Corps flag as he accepts command of the 2/4 on Friday, Jan. 25, at Camp Pendleton. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0854 Lt. Col. Patrick Byrne, center, shakes the hand of a ceremony patron at Camp Pendleton on Jan. 25. Byrne is the new battalion commanding officer of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0651 Lt. Col. Warren Cook said he enjoyed the lively community support from San Clemente residents for the 2/4 as he exited command of the unit. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0665 Jim and Carla Hogan of the San Clemente Marine Corps Support Group attended the change of command ceremony on Jan. 25 at Camp Pendleton. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0804 Lt. Col.s Patrick Byrne, left, and Warren Cook salute the 2/4 Marines during a change of command ceremony on Jan. 25 at Camp Pendleton. Photo: Eric Heinz