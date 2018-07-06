2700 Calle Estrella Del Mar, San Clemente, CA

Views Plus Location In Gated Beach Close Community
Open Sat and Sun July 14 & 15 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
*Inside or Out, Life is Good in the gorgeous home.
*Five spacious bedrooms with one on the main floor
*Open floor plan bringing in the ocean views
*Large inviting family room open to gourmet kitchen
*Majestic master retreat with a spectacular ocean view
*Stunning yard with rock pool & spa, cozy fire ring, and bar w/ BBQ
*Fabulous single loaded culdesac with neighbors on only one side
*Close to shops, schools, beaches and beach trails and Dana Point Harbor
CONTACT:
Maxine Putnam
Direct 949-466-9120
CalBRE #00832966
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
27111 Camino De Estrella
Dana Point, CA 92624
Office 949-661-9355 X 126 Fax 949-496-6851
