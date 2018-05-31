2822 La Ventana, San Clemente, CA



4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,600 sqft and priced at $1,778,000

Resort style pool, spectacular ocean views, and close proximity to the ocean makes this home one of the most desired homes in all of San Clemente. Enjoy the Panoramic Ocean views of Catalina Island, Dana Point, all the way down to Cottons Point.

The owners having architectural and design backgrounds, created a masterpiece gourmet kitchen with a huge imported quartzite island, custom ceiling wainscoting and cabinets, 6 burner Wolf stove with a built-in pot filler, warming drawer, built-in refrigerator, wine fridge, and three separate sinks. The ocean view family room comes with a custom 75” TV built in above the fireplace.

Watch the Pelicans fly over the ocean in your private master bedroom. Bring in the indoor/outdoor living with an ocean view outdoor lanai dining area for your guests. The front patio area has an Italian feel with beautiful travertine brick and a bubbling fountain. When you walk in the house the resort backyard pool and spa welcomes you through two large French doors.

The pool, waterfall, and spa are beautifully enhanced with arctic white ledger stone. The tropical ambiance will definitely put you in that relaxed vacation mode. Upgraded outdoor lighting around the pool and exterior really make this home light up! All bedrooms are oversized with one bedroom currently being used as an entertainment/office room. Come see this one of a kind gem home!

Learn More:

http://schomesblog.com/



Contact Michael

michael@schomesblog.com

Cell: 949-370-3590

License #01302910