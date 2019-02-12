3807 Vista Azul, San Clemente

For the first time ever, this superb Spanish Villa—located in the exclusive guard-gated community of Cyprus Cove—is on the market. It’s premier location on a private cul-de-sac is enhanced by the stellar views of the ocean, natural landscape and proximity to the resident-only white sandy beach. The home offers a grand living room in which sunlight pours through the multitude of French Doors, a Chef’s kitchen with adjacent wet bar, oversized walk-in pantry, and a private dining room with access to the manicured backyard. Spanning over 3600 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms and four-and-one-half-bathrooms, it exudes exceptional quality at every turn. A tranquil master suite offers some of the property’s most mesmerizing ocean views in addition to a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with a soaking tub. California Living at its finest, the enormous Rooftop deck is ideal for relaxation while soaking in the warm sunshine and unobstructed views of the Pacific. Vista Azul, which is a Spanish phrase for ‘A pleasing view of the color blue’, is the most suitable description of what one will experience daily in this spectacular home. Additional features include solar panels, a 3 car garage and a GOLF CART INCLUDED! Cyprus Cove amenities include private beach access with fire pits, barbecue and picnic areas, a large park with Koi pond and waterfall, 2 beautiful clubhouses, pool, hot tub, 2 tennis courts, and basketball court.

