i-5 Freedom Network Director Hones in on Massage Businesses

By Eric Heinz

The anti-human-trafficking organization i-5 Freedom Network will host a meeting to further its outreach in educating people about crimes related to human trafficking.

During the Tuesday night City Council meeting, the i-5 executive director Brenda Wells spoke to City Council regarding what she said she’s found to be illicit activity within the city. Wells asserted her point based on listings on RubMaps.com, a site in which people looking for taboo massages.

Wells provided the Council with example ordinances from the city of Garden Grove and other municipalities that would increase the visibility of massage businesses in order to see which ones are operating under false pretenses.

Wells is a member of the Human Affairs committee, and the City Council said it may be beneficial for that committee to iron out the details of an ordinance for consideration.

San Clemente has about 10 massage businesses.

City Council members said they would consider adding more language and enforcement to its already-established ordinance regarding massage establishments. The i-5 Freedom Network meeting is scheduled for 8:20 a.m. on Monday, July 31, at the Outlets at San Clemente.