I-5 Freeway Closures Coming to San Clemente, Dana Point Starting Monday

San Clemente Times

Starting next week, two large overhead signs that span the entire northbound and southbound I-5 will be removed and replaced. The work will take place near the I-5/PCH/Camino Las Ramblas interchange. One sign will span southbound lanes; the other will span northbound lanes. The work will happen at night, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for 10 nights, beginning Monday, July 17. Following is a summary of planned partial and full closures: