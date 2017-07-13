DCIM100MEDIADJI_0004.JPG
I-5 Freeway Closures Coming to San Clemente, Dana Point Starting Monday

Starting next week, two large overhead signs that span the entire northbound and southbound I-5 will be removed and replaced. The work will take place near the I-5/PCH/Camino Las Ramblas interchange. One sign will span southbound lanes; the other will span northbound lanes. The work will happen at night, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for 10 nights, beginning Monday, July 17. Following is a summary of planned partial and full closures:

  • July 17, 18: Two inside lanes closed on northbound and southbound I-5 Between Camino Capistrano and Camino de Estrella
  • July 19, 20: Southbound I-5 freeway full closure between Camino Capistrano and PCH / Camino Las Ramblas
  • July 21, 24, 25: Two inside lanes closed on northbound and southbound I-5 between Camino Capistrano and Camino de Estrella
  • July 26, 27: Northbound I-5 freeway full closure between Avenida Pico and PCH / Camino Las Ramblas. Northbound detour will be Avenida Pico west to N. El Camino Real/Pacific Coast Highway north.
  • July 28: Two inside lanes closed on northbound and southbound I-5 between Camino Capistrano and Camino de Estrella

