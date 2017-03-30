San Clemente Times

The I-5 South County Improvements Project is at the beginning of the end, according to Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) officials. The project segment between Avenida Vista Hermosa and Camino de Estrella will be completed by early April, a press release stated. OCTA and Caltrans will host a meeting to inform people of upcoming projects and short-term milestones regarding the area’s I-5 improvements.

The meeting will take place Thursday, April 13, from 9-11 a.m. at the San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville. People may RSVP to the meeting at southoc5info@octa.net. The meeting will also provide opportunities for people to share information they would like to discuss at upcoming meetings and community events. Coffee and pastries will be served. For more information regarding the I-5 South County Improvements Project, visit www.octa.net/i5southcounty.