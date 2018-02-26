On Second Thought: OCTA Says it Will Postpone I-5 Lane Closures as Rain Approaches

OCTA says to ‘Expect delays’; asks motorists to allow extra travel time

San Clemente Times

Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) stated it will hold off closing southbound I-5 from the PCH/Las Ramblas exit to the Avenida Pico exit starting tomorrow to perform maintenance as rain and high winds are forecast on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Closures are still planned for Wednesday and Thursday, if weather permits.

The southbound I-5 lanes were scheduled to be reduced to two lanes from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, March 1, according to an OCTA press release. The daytime lane closures are necessary because of temperature requirements for paving and striping work. Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible when the striping projects begin. More information is available at octa.net/I5southdetours.

Eric Carpenter, a spokesperson with OCTA, said construction crews are meeting today, Feb. 26, to plan for future lane closures.

Dates and times are subject to change if there is inclement weather or there are unforeseen operational factors.