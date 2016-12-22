SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Best of 2016

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

January

CITIZEN ASSIST

Albergar, 0 Block (Monday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m.)

A woman claimed someone comes into her home when she is away and eats all her peanut butter.

BATTERY REPORT

El Camino Real, 200 Block (Sunday, Jan. 31, 8:34 p.m.)

A drunk man called police after a bouncer hit him in the face because the caller referred to him by a racial slur. He refused medical treatment.

February

DISTURBANCE

Camino De Los Mares, 600 Block (Monday, Feb. 1, 4:08 p.m.)

A caller said a man was knocking on windows, panhandling and stumbling around. The man was described as having long white hair and wearing a dark gray jacket with “Big Boss” written on the back of it. Mr. Big Boss was earlier seen trying to steal a bottle of alcohol but dropped it in the store, then was seen walking in front of vehicles.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CRICUMSTANCES

Via San Andreas, 200 Block (Wednesday, Feb. 17, 1 p.m.)

A woman said two men showed up to her mother’s home wanting to show her a video. The mother told her daughter the men did not have a business card, and they became aggressive with her. The caller said she thinks they were casing the neighborhood.

March

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 300 Block (Sunday, March 6, 7:33 a.m.)

A woman was yelling at a customer, threatening him and saying she is a police officer.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Cazador Lane, 300 Block (Saturday, March 19, 10:37 a.m.)

A man dressed as a leprechaun was trying to open doors to homes and vehicles.

April

ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

El Camino Real, 3300 Block (Sunday, April 3, 11:12 p.m.)

A caller said his wife had just come home and said she was attacked by a man and that she stabbed him in the neck. She said the suspect fled, and he was described as having short, blond hair, blue eyes and a black shirt with a peace sign on the back. Orange County Fire Authority was dispatched to look for him.

WELFARE CHECK

El Camino Real/Avenida Pico (Sunday, April 10, 1:03 p.m.)

A white Nissan was seen being driven by a 13-year-old boy with a 5-year-old and 8-year-old in the back seat.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Puente, 1100 Block (Monday, April 25, 4:29 p.m.)

A man was seen with a harness hooked on “equipment and is swinging children around on the pavement,” a caller said.

May

BRANDISHING A WEAPON

Avenida Santa Margarita/El Camino Real (Sunday, May 1, 7:18 a.m.)

A man in an Army green and black shirt was arrested after swinging a large machete near the Trestles Beach Pathway. The man was walking on the trail into San Clemente. An apparent acquaintance of the man was heard yelling for him to stop and come back.

FOLLOW-UP REPORT

El Camino Real, 800 Block (Thursday, May 5, 7:38 p.m.)

A man told police he found his vehicle that he had reported stolen. He said he forgot he had left his vehicle at the location the previous night.

ILLEGAL PEDDLING

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (Sunday, May 15, 1:40 p.m.)

Police were called to children who had set up a lemonade stand.

June

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Del Presidente, 2600 Block (Monday, June 6, 8:13 p.m.)

A woman found a large bone on the beach and thought it was possibly a human bone.

DRUNK DRIVING

S. El Camino Real/Avenida Cornelio (Sunday, June 19, 8:02 a.m.)

A caller said two men walked into the restaurant stumbling and were unable to walk properly. A 25-year-old data analyst was arrested in the incident and has since been released.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (Sunday, June 26, 9:28 p.m.)

A caller said a male customer got something stuck in a vending machine (possibly an iPad) and refused to leave after he partially broke the machine.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Interstate 5/S. El Camino Real (Sunday, June 26, 9:40 p.m.)

On the southbound off-ramp to El Camino Real, police were called to a man holding a sign that stated “Pull over and pay for it” while he was “groping” himself in an obscene manner. He was described as between 40 and 50 years old, with gray hair and a beard, wearing a dark tan shirt and shorts.

July

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Estacion, 1700 Block (Friday, July 1, 4:20 p.m.)

A man came out of the restroom doing karate.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Pico/Avenida La Pata (Saturday, July 19, 10:10 a.m.)

A man with a hammer was asking the caller for help trying to break into a car in the parking lot. The caller said it was unknown if the vehicle belonged to the man with the hammer. The caller said they never saw the man’s vehicle. The man then walked “very quickly” toward the Taco Bell.

August

NARCOTICS VIOLATION

El Camino Real/Avenida Valencia (Sunday, Aug. 7, 12:03 a.m.)

Police searched a vehicle and found methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana and other medication. The subjects were cited and released at the scene for all violations.

DISTURBANCE

Via Solona/Calle Sarmentoso (Saturday, Aug. 20, 5:35 p.m.)

Parents at a soccer game were being verbally aggressive. The parents were ejected from the game and stood behind a fence, threatening to assault the other teams’ families.

September

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Camino De Los Mares, 600 Block (Friday, Sept. 2, 1:43 p.m.)

Police were called to a man who was sitting down with chicken bones all around him and a makeshift altar. The man was described in his mid- to late-20s with long, black, wavy hair and wearing a white towel on his head.

ANNOYING PHONE CALL

Avenida De La Estrella, 600 Block (Thursday, Sept. 22, 11:51 a.m.)

A woman said a “mystery admirer” liked to send pizza to her in random places, such as to the gym, to her work and to her home.

October

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Calafia/Avenida Montalvo (Saturday, Oct. 8, 3:41 p.m.)

The driver of a “dirty” white camper was wearing a clown mask.

PATROL CHECK

Via Toluca, 100 Block (Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m.)

Next to the sidewalk of the residence, a caller said numerous “loaded rat traps” were on the grass. The caller said it’s possibly due to someone letting their dog defecate on the lawn, and the caller was worried children may get hurt.

November

SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Arlena, 400 Block (Saturday, Nov. 12, 6:50 p.m.)

A woman said two men and a woman were asking for money. She said she had already given them $1,000 since October and they won’t leave. She said she’d already filed a civil lawsuit against them.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (Thursday, Nov. 24, 7:53 p.m.)

Police were called to a man described “only as a ‘tweaker’” who jumped into the water from the end of San Clemente Pier. The man was slowly swimming back toward the “lifeguard side” of the shore. Police responded to the scene to see if he was still in the water. On Nov. 22, a similar incident was reported.

December

WELFARE CHECK

Avenida Vista Montana, 200 Block (Friday, Dec. 2, 10:39 p.m.)

A man was reportedly hitting himself and grunting. He went back inside a residence and was making the same noises.

PATROL CHECK

Camino De Los Mares, 600 Block (Friday, Dec. 9, 9:52 p.m.)

The caller said a woman in her 20s wearing a pink hat was drinking during a movie. The woman and a man left the theater stumbling before getting into an SUV. The woman drove around the parking lot and then parked in the back of the movie theater.