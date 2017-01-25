Business Beat: OC Contemporary Gallery

New Business

OC Contemporary Gallery

1509 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente

888.948.0086

www.occgallery.com

San Clemente Times

Owner Brian McCracken fills his gallery with paintings from notable artists as well as his own work and the work of local artists.

McCracken said he was waiting for the nation’s economy to get better before opening a gallery, and he is trying to become more involved with the North Beach community.

“Some of the artwork can be produced here, but the gallery has two sides of secondary market pieces,” McCracken said, adding that he has themed rooms in the gallery including paintings and works from Andy Warhol and others. His son, a street artist, goes by the pseudonym Rex.

The gallery’s building has been in San Clemente for 80 years, and it’s housed various businesses in the past.

The gallery also features photography, sculptures and installations.

A public opening of the gallery will take place in February. Visit the gallery’s website for more information.