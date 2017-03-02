SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Woman Claims Ex-Boyfriend Broke into Her Home, Stole Dog

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Monday, February 27

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real, 1800 Block (10:51 p.m.)

People were seen walking around with beers.

PEDESTRIAN CHECK

Camino de los Mares, 600 Block (8:54 p.m.)

The suspect was cited for littering.

TRAFFIC HAZARD

Avenida Vista Hermosa, Interstate 5 Freeway (5:08 p.m.)

A pit bull was running in and out of traffic.

TRESPASSING

El Camino Real, 600 Block (4:39 p.m.)

A man locked himself inside a restroom.

DISTURBANCE

Escalones, 100 Block (2:59 p.m.)

A woman was kicking parked vehicles.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Amanecer, 900 Block (1:09 p.m.)

Police were called regarding a man who “walked briskly” past the location.



DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 2300 Block (10:45 a.m.)

Two people were seen fighting one person.



SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Pico/El Camino Real (10:25 a.m.)

Numerous people were seen drinking alcohol on the steps of a building.

DISTURBANCE

Camino de los Mares, 600 Block (6:08 a.m.)

A man was heard yelling profanities “at the top of his lungs.”

Sunday, February 26

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida de la Estrella, 700 Block (9:59 p.m.)

Someone was washing a parking lot with a hose.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real/Avenida San Fernando (7:14 p.m.)

An unknown person had a “big trash bag” and a box behind a large bush.

TRESPASSING

Paseo de Cristobal, 300 Block (2:03 p.m.)

A group of people were seen on the tracks taking pictures near benches on the walkway.

PETTY THEFT

El Camino Real, 400 Block (12:13 p.m.)

A brown wig was stolen.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Avenida Granada, 300 Block (12:53 a.m.)

Police were called to juveniles throwing a party.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Salvador, 400 Block (12:10 a.m.)

Two women and three men were throwing toilet paper on the caller’s home and car.

Saturday, February 25

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Avenida Vista Montana, 200 Block (10:40 p.m.)

A woman said someone was making “loud grunting or animal-type noises” outside her home.



DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Linda Lane/Via Mecha (10:15 p.m.)

The caller said music and loud screaming was coming from the park, and it sounded like a rave was going on.

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS

Camino de los Mares/Avenida Vaquero (9:24 p.m.)

A man was tagging a “big white wall” by the driveway of an apartment complex.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Victoria, 100 Block (7:03 p.m.)

Police were called to a man who vomited in front of the business and a woman who was cussing at people.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real/Avenida Palizada (10:21 a.m.)

A man was outside the business challenging customers to a fight.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS

Calle Sol, 0 Block (2:25 a.m.)

A woman said a man was breaking into her vehicle.

Friday, February 24

PATROL CHECK

Via Agradar, 0 Block (8:37 p.m.)

A woman said the resident of the home she’s watching is out of town, and she had been coming over to feed their lizard. When she went to the residence that night, the hidden key she was using to get in was missing.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pico, 400 Block (7:30 p.m.)

A man was on the roof of the building.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Del Mar, 100 Block (1 p.m.)

A man was in a verbal argument with his tenant, who he said was drunk, and wanted an officer present to keep the peace.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE

S. Ola Vista/Avenida Valencia (12:22 p.m.)

Police were called by an anonymous person who wanted a woman out of the neighborhood because “she’s from a rehab (center or home) in the area.”

VANDALISM REPORT

El Camino Real, 1800 Block (11:02 a.m.)

A man said a window in his home was smashed.

TRESPASSING

Camino Alondra, 400 Block (10:26 a.m.)

The caller said a person had been climbing over the fence and sleeping in the pool area.

DISTURBANCE

Escalones/Canada (7:42 a.m.)

Police were called to a tan couch in the alley.

DISTURBANCE

Calle del Cerro, 1000 Block (2:14 a.m.)

A woman said her boyfriend was trying to kick in a door after she locked him out.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Camino de los Mares, 600 Block (1:53 a.m.)

Police were called to a man pulling on store doors and walking around the area.

Thursday, February 23

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Rosa, 200 Block (11:29 p.m.)

A woman said she was followed by a man in his 40s who was driving a gray truck.

PETTY THEFT REPORT

Avenida Pelayo, 100 Block (6:28 p.m.)

A woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and stole her dog.

ABANDONDED VEHICLE

El Camino Real, 2600 Block (4:23 p.m.)

The caller said a silver camper covered up with a tarp and unknown license plates had been parked at the location for more than two weeks.

DRUNK IN CAR

El Camino Real, 1800 (2:20 p.m.)

Police were called to a woman who was drunk and in her car.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY

Calle la Veta, 3300 Block (11:04 a.m.)

A woman said she wanted “to be taken out of the system.”

DISTURBANCE

Calle Puente, 1100 Block (11:01 a.m.)

A woman and a man were fighting over a baby.

RECKLESS DRIVING

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (1:35 a.m.)

Police were called to the Pier Bowl for someone doing doughnuts in their vehicle.

Wednesday, February 22

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

Avenida Santa Margarita/El Camino Real (8:04 p.m.)

A man was seen putting up his arm with something in his hand.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real, 2400 Block (4:45 p.m.)

Someone was sleeping outside of the caller’s door.

FOUND PROPERTY

Avenida Presidio, 100 Block (3:02 p.m.)

A woman found legal paperwork in her yard.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 900 Block (1:57 p.m.)

A woman said someone was on drugs and being verbally aggressive.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Vista Hermosa, 900 Block (11:16 a.m.)

Police were called to a store for three people panhandling.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE

Trafalgar Lane, 100 Block (10:34 a.m.)

Police were called to an unknown man stumbling around.

KEEP THE PEACE

Avenida del Poniente, 200 Block (8:56 a.m.)

The caller’s son was refusing to go to school. The boy was not on drugs and did not have weapons on him, the report stated.

Tuesday, February 21

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle de los Molinos, 100 Block (9:08 p.m.)

The caller saw children in the baseball store, but the business was closed.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Avenida Presidio, 100 Block (5:59 p.m.)

The caller said “weird things” were happening at the house. Doors were open that were once closed.



