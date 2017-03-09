Business Beat: Healthy Pet Kitchen

New Product

Healthy Pet Kitchen

1020 Calle Cordillera, San Clemente

949.488.8900

www.healthypetkitchen.com

San Clemente Times

For three years, Healthy Pet Kitchen has been making all-natural, human-grade food for dogs and cats.

The food is made with meats and vegetables, and recently the company debuted its line of meals with lamb in them.

Owner Elias Alawi said he had a Pomeranian dog for 10 years before it died. He then met with a friend who had a 14-year-old dog of the same breed. Alawi said it was that meeting that inspired him to start making healthy food for pets.

“We add the correct amount of supplements and vitamins,” Alawi said. “The pets need to have high supplements because the dog’s (lifespan) is shorter, and you have to make sure they get what they need.”

The food also has oils and other supplements in them. Each bag lasts about a week, and Alawi said pets should be fed one cup of the food per every 10 pounds the animal weighs.

Alawi said he adopted a new Pomeranian, and after giving it the healthy food, the animal appeared to have better skin conditions and attitude.

Healthy Pet Kitchen also works with local shelters to help animals that have been neglected or abused, Alawi said.