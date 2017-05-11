Business Beat: North Beach Nutrition Bar

5-Year Anniversary

North Beach Nutrition Bar

1502 N. El Camino Real

949.545.7373

www.northbeachnutrition.com

Running the business by himself, Ed Borrowe, owner of North Beach Nutrition Bar, has operated for five years by providing supplemental nutrition drinks. The nutrtitional value can replace at least part of a meal, according to Borrowe.

“It’s (has the) full nutrition of a meal that’s physician-formulated and less than 200 calories in less than two minutes,” Borrowe said, adding the product has one-third of what people need in a meal.

A former law enforcement chaplain turned health guru, Borrowe said he tapped into professors at the University of California Los Angeles in order to perfect his product.

“All of our ingredients, we grow most of it, and then it’s engineered after that,” Borrowe said. “You’re taking the nutrition that you want and leaving behind what you don’t want. The calories are low, but the nutrition is high.”

Ingredients to the drinks includes berries, protein supplements, kale, peanut butter—you get the idea. People can also get drinks hot or cold served on-site.

Borrowe said he has been concocting protein shakes since the 1970s when he was a high school athlete. He said the drinks back then were good for you but messy, complicated and lacked flavor. The goal is to eliminate “the mad scientist at home,” Borrowe said, adding he has sold 60,000 shakes since opening.

North Beach Nutrition Bar has “Wall of Fame” of customers that includes professional surfers, mountain bikers and other reputable athletes. A pro surfer was on his way out as we arrived. The business has also been recognized as one of the most sanitary, receiving high marks for food standards by the county of Orange two years in a row.

Consistent with the laid-back vibes of the area, the store hours are “9-ish” a.m. to 5 p.m. or until noon during the summer.