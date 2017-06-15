Business Beat: I ‘AM… Active Lifestyle Wear

New Business

I ‘AM… Active Lifestyle Wear

103 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

949.606.2977

Website coming soon

Tina Shreeve, owner of I ‘AM… Active Lifestyle Wear, has lived in San Clemente for 15 years and she said she’s had the dream of opening a clothing store in the area for a while.

I ‘AM… is a shop in downtown San Clemente that carries active sportswear and a variety of other styles.

“It’s basically athletic wear, active leisure wear, yoga wear,” Shreeve said. “It’s for each individual.”

Shreeve said she wants to do some workshops to help people find healthy activities and to bring community members together.

“It’s just something different that I haven’t seen,” Shreeve said.

She said she hasn’t found many businesses that promote active wear. Shreeve’s initial profession is selling products for spinal surgery. She also has a clinical research background and experience in exercise physiology.

“I’ve always wanted to do this (open a clothing store), but I was kind of scared,” Shreeve said. “But this year, I thought, you know what, why not? I still have my medical job, but it’s something different and fun. It’s away from the politics of the healthcare industry. It’s a creative outlet.”

Shreeve said she doesn’t design the clothes herself, but she does carry clothing from local designers, such as The Mind’s Eye Way. Artwork in the shop is also from San Clemente artists. The rest of the designers are based in southern California, mostly based out of Los Angeles.

“I’m still trying to feel out San Clemente and to figure out what the customers want and need,” she said. “I’m trying to keep up. It’s exciting and fun.”

The name of the business is such to avoid trademark infringements, Shreeve said.