On the Menu: Beef Torta El Coyotito Mexican & Seafood Restaurant

Beef Torta

El Coyotito Mexican & Seafood Restaurant

32141 Alipaz Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano

949.496.9439

elcoyotitomexicanrestaurant.com

By Duane Paul Murphy

El Coyotito Mexican & Seafood Restaurant is a 17-year-old establishment in San Juan Capistrano owned by a local family that hails from central Mexico. The eatery offers impressive daily specials, such as $0.99 tacos and $2.50 beers every Tuesday. Other specials include buy one entrée and two drinks, get the second entrée free, or receive a free drink with any to-go order.

Their torta sandwich is a must-try meal for lovers of authentic Mexican cuisine. With ingredients such as cheese, lettuce, fried beans, rice and beef, this sandwich packs a lot of flavor. Other torta choices include carnitas, chicken and chorizo.

If you’re in the mood for breakfast, try their pancakes or huevos rancheros. Or if leaning toward some fish for lunch or dinner, consider entrees such as Ostiones (oysters), Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo (shrimp in garlic) or Mojarra Frita (fried fish).

El Coyotito is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.