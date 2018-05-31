Business Beat: Week of May 31-June 6

Compiled by San Clemente Times

New Business

Impulse Trainer

34941 Calle Del Sol, Capistrano Beach

949.427.7665

www.impulsetrainer.com

Impulse Trainer is a new business that uses e-fit technology to help people “stimulate muscular development and burn fat rapidly, tighten, tone and build muscle more efficiently and quicker than conventional working out methods,” according to the business’ website.

The machines used are designed for electronic muscle stimulation, or EMS.

Impulse Trainer opened in August. The business owners had to go through a two-week training program.

Jamie Kauffman started the business with her husband, Kenneth, and brother-in-law, Keith.

“My brother-in-law is a fitness fanatic, and we came across this machine and did tons of research and thought it was amazing,” Jamie said.

People are able to purchase the machine and use it for their business in order to track people’s weight, muscle mass and more.

“Everyone loves it. We even have a few clients who don’t have a large range of motion that are getting much better; they’re able to get up more and do more things,” Jamie said. “It does everything that you could do in a gym.”

Sessions are scheduled for one-on-one appointments.

Summer Education

Kumon Math and Reading Center of San Clemente

801 Via Suerte, Suite 102

949.429.8008

www.kumon.com/san-clemente-bonita-canyon-park

Kumon Math and Reading Center of San Clemente will offer free registration for families until Saturday, July 7. “As children nationwide dive into summer vacation, now is the time to consider that a few minutes of math and reading each day can go a long way toward continuous academic success,” according to a press release from Kumon. “When it comes to learning, an easy solution to combat the ‘forgetting curve’ is daily practice. Retention also breaks the ‘forgetting’ pattern by firing neural connections and causing new learning to occur.”

Students enrolled in Kumon do daily assignments that take about 30 minutes per subject. They complete two sessions a week at the Kumon Center and the other five at home in order to build confidence as they progress.

“Studies show that constant and consistent learning is key to academic achievement and this means that children should not let their study routine slip, even during the summer break,” said Manish Aggarwal, Kumon of San Clemente owner and Instructor. “Learning throughout the summer is the key to having a strong start the following school year. Kumon Students experience the benefits of daily practice, which helps them become self-motivated, independent problem solvers.”

To schedule a free placement test, call 949.429.8008 or email manishaggarwal@ikumon.com. Class hours are from 4-7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.