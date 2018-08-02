Elks Lodge Donates Electric Wheelchair to Marine Safety Division

San Clemente Times

On, Monday, July 30, the San Clemente Elks Lodge No. 2068 presented an electric sand wheelchair to the lifeguards at the San Clemente Pier. The Elks received a grant to have the wheelchair refurbished and were able to pass this to Marine Safety Division to help those with disabilities to be able to enjoy the beaches.

The electric wheelchair is the second that Marine Safety now has at its disposal. The “beach wheelchairs” at Marine Safety Headquarters for public use (free of charge) can be rented by calling 949.361.8219 to make reservations.