Kathy LaMonte May, 1946 – August, 2018

Much loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt died from health complications. Kathy was incredibly kind and generous, helping anyone in need. She was a good friend to many, including all of the neighborhood cats. She adopted many and fed even more on her front porch. They will miss her as will we. Kathy was also a dedicated volunteer at the San Clemente Library Book Store and the San Clemente Senior Center

We thank her wonderful neighbors for all of the help they gave to her and to us, her family. We wish her peace.



Related