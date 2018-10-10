By Eric Heinz

A man who identified himself as a police officer from Mexico was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 9, just south of San Clemente after police officers discovered 50 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) Highway Interdiction Team pulled over Miguel Patron, 41, of Ensenada, who had a police identification badge on him when officers stopped him in his vehicle.

Photo Gallery of ID Miguel Angel Gonzales Patron. Photo: Courtesy of OCSD Meth Packages of methamphetamine recovered from Miguel Patron's vehicle on Oct. 9. Photo: Courtesy of OCSD

“He was being very furtive, much more nervous than deputies would expect for a vehicle code violation,” said Carrie Braun, OCSD public information manager. “Deputies asked for consent to search his vehicle and he consented, and they brought in the narcotics detection dog who alerted authorities.”

Braun said she wasn’t sure where the methamphetamine was stashed but that it amounted to about 50 pounds. Braun also said OCSD tried to figure out where Patron was heading, but they were unable to corroborate his destination.

Patron has been booked on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and use of a hidden compartment to conceal a controlled substance. He’s booked in the San Diego County Jail in Vista on a bail of $200,000.