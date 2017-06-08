Flowers2 (1280x853) (2)
SC LIVING, SC Living Headlines

In 8,000 Blooms: Rebecca Louise Law Flower Exhibit Comes to Casa Romantica

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

By Eric Heinz

Casa Costal: Rebecca Louise Law where 8,000 blooms and seashells will be strung together in a series of chains people can talk through and enjoy. The exhibit will start with a kick-of event

Law’s team of artistic directors as well as a group of volunteers is helping put together the exhibit while she is away in England, her home country.

Volunteers help put together strands of flowers and assorted items for an exhibit conducted by Rebecca Louise Law, a British artist who does colorful installations. Photo: Eric Heinz
Volunteers help put together strands of flowers and assorted items for an exhibit conducted by Rebecca Louise Law, a British artist who does colorful installations. Photo: Eric Heinz

A kick-off event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Casa, located at 410 Avenida Granada. The exhibit ends Aug. 13.

The process began a year ago when Casa Romantica was planning its next season, and they wanted to accomplish three goals: produce high-caliber art, promote the use of “water-wise” horticulture and bring the community together, Casa officials said.

Almost all the flowers in the exhibition has been designated as a water-wise plant that doesn’t require extra irrigation. The Casa also has exhibits with native plants and have gardens that showcase native plant horticulture.
The Casa’s hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday through Sunday and closed on Monday. General admission is $5.

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>