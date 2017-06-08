In 8,000 Blooms: Rebecca Louise Law Flower Exhibit Comes to Casa Romantica

By Eric Heinz

Casa Costal: Rebecca Louise Law where 8,000 blooms and seashells will be strung together in a series of chains people can talk through and enjoy. The exhibit will start with a kick-of event

Law’s team of artistic directors as well as a group of volunteers is helping put together the exhibit while she is away in England, her home country.

A kick-off event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Casa, located at 410 Avenida Granada. The exhibit ends Aug. 13.

The process began a year ago when Casa Romantica was planning its next season, and they wanted to accomplish three goals: produce high-caliber art, promote the use of “water-wise” horticulture and bring the community together, Casa officials said.

Almost all the flowers in the exhibition has been designated as a water-wise plant that doesn’t require extra irrigation. The Casa also has exhibits with native plants and have gardens that showcase native plant horticulture.

The Casa’s hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday through Sunday and closed on Monday. General admission is $5.