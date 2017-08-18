Adam Lasher to Perform at Barnoa Wine Company on Saturday, Aug. 19



By Eric Heinz

From the big stage spotlight of American Idol to the cozy settings of small venues around Southern California, Adam Lasher has been performing all over the Golden Coast.

Several of those small venues include locations in San Clemente, which have become semi-frequent performance stops for Lasher over the last few years, including this Saturday’s show at Barnoa Wine Company in Talega.

“The more people attending, the more fun it is to play, but I like doing something different every night,” Lasher said. “Barnoa is somewhere you can play in different groups, and I do play solo a lot.”

Being kin to international phenomenon Carlos Santana, Lasher said his uncle’s all-star guitar playing and musicianship had a profound impact on his musical upbringing.

“My grandfather was also in a mariachi band, and I think even if (Santana) wasn’t as famous as he is, he still would have had that influence,” Lasher said. “It’s all about the hard work that goes into the music that has inspired me.”

The only set list Lasher said he refers to is in his head, so Barnoa audience members won’t know just what to expect until the night of the performance.

Attendees might even get a taste of Lasher’s new music that he’s currently working on. Although his new album doesn’t have a title yet, he is already five songs deep into the writing process.

“(The album) is going to be somewhere between John Mayer and Kings of Leon,” Lasher said. “It’s going to be a little more rock and a little darker, but still energetic.”

He’s also writing songs for a cartoon movie that will debut in China. Although he performs with the Adam Lasher band, his set at Barnoa will be solo. Lasher said he can frequently be seen performing in Laguna Beach too.

Lasher will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Barnoa Wine Bar, 831 Via Suerte, Suite No. 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com. www.adamlasherband.com.