Additional Store Confirmed for Camino de Estrella Plaza

By Jim Shilander

The developer of the second phase of the Estrella Plaza rehabilitation project confirmed at least one new tenant would likely be coming to the area at the San Clemente Planning Commission meeting Nov. 19, TJ Maxx.

Therese Hotvedt, president of Burnham USA, which owns a majority of the buildings in the plaza, confirmed that the discount retailer had signed a letter of intent, though not a lease agreement, to take on the Big Lots property.

The commission approved architectural and design permits for the second phase of the property unanimously. The project includes a refurbishment of several of the buildings east of the former Kmart, which is being improved by another property owner, and those parallel to Camino Mira Costa. The current tenants of those buildings will be able to stay open during construction.

The Kmart will be occupied by Sports Authority, Stein Mart and grocer Sprouts.

Associate City Planner Sean Nicholas said he has already received construction documents for the Kmart property, which are currently being reviewed. The owners have a stated goal of opening by the end of summer 2015.