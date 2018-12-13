Age Well Senior Services Starts Holiday Donation Campaign

San Clemente Times

Age Well Senior Services, Inc., a nonprofit that provides life-sustaining help for challenged older adults in south Orange County communities, is asking for people to donate to their cause during the holiday season. Its annual holiday campaign is currently underway.

“This is a time when we ask our residents in Orange County to make a financial donation to help the less fortunate seniors in our communities who face challenges of hunger, isolation, and transportation needs, to just name a few,” said Age Well’s CEO Steven Moyer in a press release.

Age Well provides activities and services at the Dorothy Visser Seniors Center, located at 117 Avenida Victoria in San Clemente. To make a donation to Age Well, call 949.855.8033 or visit www.myagewell.org/annualfundcampaign.