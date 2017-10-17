Aliso Viejo Man Charged with Two Counts of Murder; DA Seeks Life in Prison without Parole

By Daniel Ritz and Eric Heinz

Luke William Ferguson, 26, of Aliso Viejo was scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 17 in Orange County Superior Court for charges of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder with sentencing enhancements of special circumstances for the multiple murders as well as using a firearm to cause personal injury or death.

Ferguson is accused of fatally shooting his father, Douglas Ferguson, 59, and his father’s girlfriend, Lisa Cosenza, 51, at 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 12 at their home in The Hamptons subdivision in Aliso Viejo.

Ferguson is also accused of shooting two other men, ages 23 and 48.

According to a GoFundMe page, Brandon Dufault, 23, was taking a shower at the home when the door was forced open and Ferguson allegedly opened fire. The bullet hit Dufault and shattered glass into his eyes, which may never fully heal, the page stated. A bullet was lodged in his tonsils that surgeons later removed. The other man has been identified in multiple media reports as Todd Kuchar, 48, who was living in the home with the three other people at the time of the shooting. Kuchar has since been released from the hospital and conducted interviews with local television stations.

According to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office (DA), after shooting the four people, Ferguson stole one of the surviving victims’ car and fled the scene. He was later arrested in Inglewood after a multiple-hours standoff with local police.

Court documents show Ferguson was also convicted of felony stalking in 2012 in Los Angeles.

Cosenza was an account executive for a short time in 2013 for Picket Fence Media, which publishes the San Clemente Times, Dana Point Times and The Capistrano Dispatch. She is also a graduate of Dana Hills High School.

If Ferguson is convicted of the charges, the DA is seeking a sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.