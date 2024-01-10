Developing projects are scattered across the city of San Clemente, as large and small corporations seek to make an impact on the town through residential complexes and other ventures.

San Clemente Times reached out to the operators of numerous projects to gauge their progress as the new year gets underway.

Demolition is ongoing at the former hospital site at 638 Camino de los Mares, which inspired controversy as MemorialCare sought entitlements from city officials to construct a 250-unit residential facility for older adults and a 7,500-square-foot medical office.

“We don’t have a lot of information to share at this point in time, other than that we’re in the finishing stages of demolition, and we’re very pleased at how smoothly everything has gone,” said Richele Steele, a MemorialCare spokesperson. “We look forward to sharing more information with the community in the months ahead as we complete the demolition and shift our focus towards development.”

Regarding the Miramar Theatre and Bowling Center, city officials noted the site in North Beach is an active construction zone, marking forward progress from when the SC Times last reported on the structure in August 2023.

Previously, a reshuffled ownership structure forced the resubmittal of project plans, six years into active efforts to revitalize the property.

“I know it’s not as fast as everyone likes it, but when you have an older building like that with historical features, things are a lot slower than a normal construction project,” said Robert Ferguson, a building official.

He added that construction workers have poured the foundations for restrooms on the theater side and are running electricity to the food hall side, and that the building’s framing and roof have received approval from the Building Services Department.

Construction is also underway at 1409 S. El Camino Real, where the Planning Commission approved Shoreline Dental Studio’s request to demolish the former Tommy’s restaurant and build a two-story, 6,000-square-foot commercial building for a new dental office.

Co-owner Cory Ritzau said construction progress has gone well and that the business hopes to open by the end of 2024. Ritzau added that “excitement is very high” within the Shoreline Dental staff, as the project has been in the works since 2023 and staff are looking forward to having more space.

“Right now, demand is fairly high, and so sometimes we have a little bit of a waiting period to get in at the moment,” he said. “To be able to shorten that waiting period and to see more new patients, the additional space will grant us that opportunity.”Josh Johnson, CEO of Momentum Senior Living, which will operate 87-unit residential facility The Seville at 2421 Calle Frontera, was unavailable to speak with SC Times about ongoing construction as of press time.