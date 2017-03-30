Analysis: What to Do with the Nuclear Waste?

By Jake Howard
Calling all surfers! If you think littering cigarette butts is a sin and saving Trestles was a war well waged, it’s time to step up your game.
There are currently 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste languishing in temporary storage not far from where the turf meets the surf at San O. An estimated 8 million people live within a 50-mile radius of the shuttered power plant. Add a couple of earthquake fault lines, the very real threat of a tsunami, one of the biggest military bases in the country, the most trafficked interstate on the West Coast, along with a litany of other variables and it doesn’t take a nuclear physicist to see how dangerous the current situation is.
“I believe almost any place would be better (to store nuclear waste),” said Rep. Darrell Issa after a tour of the SONGS plant in February. Keep in mind the Republican congressman has questioned scientists on global warming timelines, making his statement about the location of the SONGS waste all the more alarming.
Obviously, one doesn’t just send nuclear waste off to the dump. How and where to dispose of it remains a huge roadblock in the decommissioning of the plant, which is forecast to start sometime in 2018. There are currently a couple of ideas being floated.
Meanwhile, Issa’s introduced a bill in Congress that would grant permission to the Department of Energy to issue contracts to private companies to store nuclear waste at facilities arcross the country. It’s more of a “band aid” solution, and even Issa doesn’t think keeping the waste at San Onofre forever is the way to go, but when you hear rumors that “they’re going to bury it all on the beach,” this is the plan to which those rumors refer.
This is where all you surfer activists come in. On April 14, a hearing is scheduled regarding the possibility of rescinding the permit the California Coastal Commission previously issued to store the waste at San Onofre. In 2015, the Commission issued a 20-year permit that would allow the waste to be stored just 100 feet from shore.
Citing “compelling public interest,” Superior Court Judge Judith F. Hayes will hear arguments at San Diego’s Central Courthouse at 2 p.m. on April 14. If you care about the future of your community, it might be wise to call in sick at work or skip your afternoon surf session and attend.
comments (1)
@ Staff writer Jake Howard
“…the very real threat of a tsunami…”
Mr. Howard, did you not read in your own newspaper the statements by Dr. Neal Driscoll? Dr. Neal Driscoll, a professor of geosciences at the University of California-San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography said this: “Certain features of San Clemente’s coastline—and the area just west of it—are not suitable for tsunamis. The bathymetry (the measurement of depth of water) gives the San Onofre location a ‘unique’ buffer.”
So why do YOU claim there is a very real threat of a tsunami? Do YOU know something Dr. Driscoll doesn’t, something that should be passed along to those living right on the beach just north of North Beach? If it isn’t safe to live there because of the threat of tsunamis, then why does San Clemente allow homes to remain there? The answer is obvious, there is no threat of tsunamis.
Why also do you and others focus on the weight of the spent fuel, do you not realize Uranium is heavier than lead and that a more appropriate measure of the amount of fuel would be the size of its foot print…about two football fields? Recall that this fuel is what powered almost 10% of the grid in California for some 45 years. Can you imagine how much coal, or fuel oil, or how many solar panels and the attendant batteries necessary that would have been required to provide this amount of power for 45 years? Per MegaWatt-Hour of generation, nuclear power has the least impact on the environment and the tiny size of the spent fuel canister pads at San Onofre is just one marked illustration of this fact.
The location of this spent fuel here at SONGs is NOT alarming as fuel has been here for almost 50 years. If you wish to champion the best solution, petition the government to authorize reprocessing like other countries do and as America once did before Jimmy Carter stopped this common sense approach. Thus, instead of viewing the spent fuel as waste and a problem to be solved, it would again become fuel and an asset to be sold.
Regarding the hearing and the CA Coastal Commission Permit, you do realize that if the permit is withdrawn, the spent fuel remains at San Onofre anyway and all those new canisters that have been installed will most likely remain as well, this includes the original ones installed beginning in 2003 that have fuel in them already.
So how is the future of our community effected by this hearing?