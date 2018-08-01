Ann Christie – Obituary

Ann Christie

February 25, 1929 – May 16, 2018

Ann Christie served her community in PTA, as a devoted member of San Clemente Presbyterian Church, a Bible teacher at Capistrano By the Sea, a Catering and Banquet Manager at the San Clemente Inn (where she served the Nixon’s at the Western Whitehouse), and a San Clemente Chamber of Commerce member representing New England Life Insurance. As an enthusiastic patriot, she was recognized for her service as a volunteer with the US Army 1394th Family Support Group.

Ann took time to bless and share her wisdom with everyone who crossed her path. Her generosity was legend and always her faith will stand out because she prayed her way through life’s mountains and valleys. Her influence on her friends and family, including her siblings and their children, will always be remembered and cherished.

Children: Jim Christie and Kelly, who both died 2009, Susan Anderson (Ray), Cathie Littman (Evan), Cindy Geddes (Rick) and Julie Fawcett (Doug). Grandchildren: JD Christie, Seth Williams (Tavia), Autumn Herrera (Kellen), Tracy Geddes (Katie), Travis Geddes, Charlie Fawcett, Alexandria Fawcett. Great Grandchildren: Lauren, Lawson, Landen, Cloie, Brooke, Blake, Sid. Great Great Grandson, Luke.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on September 8, 2018 at San Clemente Presbyterian Church.