Another Shark Sighting Prompts Closure of San Clemente Beaches on Monday

The city of San Clemente announced at 11:30 a.m. on Monday that its beaches will remain closed until at least 3:30 p.m. after yet another shark was spotted and reported by “multiple witnesses” near the Pier, according to a press release from the city.

“There was a report at approximately 10:45 (a.m.) today of shark greater than 8 feet (long) just outside the Pier tower by multiple witnesses,” the release stated. “Our lifeguard working the pier tower witnessed the shark as well. Since that report the Marine Safety’s drone spotted the shark at 11:30 (a.m.) just outside the surf at T-Street.”

The shoreline is still open to visitors, but the waters adjacent to the beaches from North Beach to Lost Winds will be closed until at least 3:30 p.m. The closures will be downgraded to a warning advisory if no other sharks are spotted, which is the San Clemente Marine Safety Division’s policy.

“We have cleared the water, posted signs, updated surf tape and the webpage and are flying red flag,” the release stated.

Featured photo by Matt Larmand/For the San Clemente Times.