By Eric Heinz

Without discussion on its consent calendar Tuesday night, the San Clemente City Council approved its latest application for the Orange County Transportation’s (OCTA) summer trolley program, which includes daily service and a plan to connect to Dana Point. As San Clemente has altered its plans from last year, it will have to submit another application.

Since the summer trolley program began in 2016, San Clemente has had the top ridership of all the trolley programs OCTA offers. It started as a Thursday-through-Sunday service on a route through the coastal business zone and now looks to expand.

The summer trolley program application will likely be approved by OCTA this spring, and the summer trolley program will run from Memorial Day to the end of September.

The San Clemente Times will provide a more detailed article in the Jan. 24-30 edition.