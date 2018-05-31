From the Archives: May 2018 Edition

San Clemente Times

Every week, the San Clemente Times will showcase a historical photo from around the city. If you have a photo you would like to submit for consideration, send the photo, your name for credit as well as the date and location of the photo to editorial@sanclementetimes.com. Each month we compile the photos into an online gallery.

Photo Gallery of Archives May 3 An earthquake in 1933 occurred during a time Thomas F. Murphine, San Clemente’s first mayor, and Ole Hanson, the city’s founder, were at political odds. Murphine’s home, pictured, was destroyed in the earthquake. Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Pulley/Calisphere Archives May 17 Casa Romantica, home of San Clemente founder Ole Hanson, is seen here in circa 1928. Hanson would go on to sell the property following the effects of the Great Depression. The location is now a historical and cultural center open to the public. Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Pulley/Calisphere Archive May 31 The Carl A. Romer general merchandise store was photographed in this circa 1928 photo in San Clemente. Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Pulley via OC Public Libraries/Calisphere Archives May 24 Boats used to be permitted around the San Clemente Pier. Many people would frequent the iconic structure with their vessels and fishing material, as seen in this photo from sometime in the 1950s. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archive, Flickr Archives May 10 The Bank of America building in San Clemente, photographed in 1936. Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Pulley/Calisphere Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY