An earthquake in 1933 occurred during a time Thomas F. Murphine, San Clemente’s first mayor, and Ole Hanson, the city’s founder, were at political odds. Murphine’s home, pictured, was destroyed in the earthquake. Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Pulley/Calisphere
SC LIVING, SC Living Headlines

From the Archives: May 2018 Edition

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

San Clemente Times

Every week, the San Clemente Times will showcase a historical photo from around the city. If you have a photo you would like to submit for consideration, send the photo, your name for credit as well as the date and location of the photo to editorial@sanclementetimes.com. Each month we compile the photos into an online gallery.

Photo Gallery

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>