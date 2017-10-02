From the Archives, September Edition

Every week, the
From the Archives The San Clemente Pier was built in 1928 and rebuilt in 1985 after a vicious storm damaged it significantly. The Pier remains one of San Clemente’s most treasured icons. Photo: Courtesy of the city of San Clemente
One of the most popular parks in San Clemente, Linda Lane Park was completed in the 1970s. It is frequented by hundreds of people each year. Photo: Courtesy of the city of San Clemente
Plaza Park in San Clemente Long before the smiling face of Max Berg was seen coming down a slide during a dedication ceremony, Plaza Park left people with enjoyment for decades, seen here in circa 1970. The park is now named Max Berg Plaza Park after the late city clerk who served for 35 years. Photo: Courtesy of the city of San Clemente
The face of the San Clemente Pier has changed quite a bit since it was built nearly 80 years ago. The Pier continues to be one of the city’s most treasured icons. Today, there are organizations such as Pier Pride that are working to keep the structure maintained. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives
