San Clemente Times

Each year, the Assisteens of Capistrano Valley honors its graduating high school seniors who have made significant contributions to their communities. Assisteens is a philanthropic organization that promotes volunteer work for girls in grades 8-12.

At this year’s event, the Capistrano Valley chapter will celebrate the graduating seniors’ accomplishments at the Rose Medallion Ball on May 28 at Marriott Laguna Cliffs Resort in Dana Point.

For more information, visit www.assisteens.org.

Click through the slideshow of the Assisteens of Capistrano Valley graduating class of 2017

Photo Gallery of Haleigh Bartow Haleigh Bartow Jordan Marilee Pruitt Jordan Marilee Pruitt Kelsey Nicole Chriss Kelsey Nicole Chriss Lera Lucille Cormier Lera Lucille Cormier Lily Brown Lily Brown Lindsey Marie DiFante Lindsey Marie DiFante Madison Taylor Wyatt Madison Taylor Wyatt Natalie Rose Mauriello Natalie Rose Mauriello Sarah Elizabeth Turbeville Sarah Elizabeth Turbeville Ambria Lawson Ambria Lawson Avery Claire Eichner Avery Claire Eichner Avery Marie Nueva Avery Marie Nueva Brooke Frohlich Brooke Harvey Brooke Harvey Brooke Harvey Carly Gilman Peck Carly Gilman Peck Elena Rose Elliott Elena Rose Elliott Elliott Anne Winkelmann Elliott Anne Winkelmann Emily Rose Glaser Emily Rose Glaser Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Haleigh Bartow

Haleigh Bartow, daughter of Susan and Wes Bartow, is graduating from San Clemente High School and has been a member of Assisteens for four years. Her favorite memory of Assisteens was delivering Thanksgiving baskets to families in need and seeing how much they appreciated it. In the fall, Haleigh will be attending Arizona State University.

Lily Brown

Lily Brown, daughter of Wendy and Steve Brown, is graduating from San Clemente High School and has been in Assisteens for the last four years. She has enjoyed holding the board positions of Historian and Vice Chairman and now knows what it means to be part of a community and to give back. Lily will be attending Saddleback College in the fall.

Kelsey Nicole Chriss

Kelsey Nicole Chriss, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Chriss is graduating from San Clemente High School, where she has been a Cheerleader for the last four years. Over the last five years in Assisteens, Kelsey has enjoyed volunteering at the Bargain Box, baking for military and spending time at San Clemente Villas visiting with the residents. She looks forward to attending San Diego State University in the fall.

Lera Lucille Cormier

Lera Lucille Cormier, daughter of Nancy and Rich Cormier, is graduating from San Clemente High School. During her three years in Assisteens, she enjoyed making new friends and growing closer to her mom. Lera held the board position of Inspiration and looks forward to attending Saddleback College then transferring to a four-year university.

Lindsey Marie DiFante

Lindsey Marie DiFante, daughter of Agostino and Patti DiFante, is graduating from San Clemente High School and has been a member of Assisteens for three years. She enjoyed holding the board position of Historian and her fondest memory of Assisteens is delivering the Thanksgiving baskets and witnessing the effect helping in the community can have. Lindsey is excited to be attending Chapman University in the fall.

Avery Claire Eichner

Avery Claire Eichner, daughter of Shannon and Julie Eichner, is graduating from San Juan Hills High School and has been a member of Assisteens for five years. She loved watching the children’s faces light up when they received gifts at the FAM Christmas Party every December. Avery looks forward to studying Biology at the University of Santa Barbara in the fall.

Elena Rose Elliott

Elena Rose Elliott, daughter of Brenda and Christopher Elliott, is graduating from San Clemente High School. During her five years in Assisteens, she served as FAM Lunch Coordinator and has learned how little acts of kindness can change someone’s life. Elena looks forward to continuing to serve her community and attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall.

Brooke Frohlich

Brooke Frohlich, daughter of Glen and Kathy Frohlich, is graduating from San Clemente High School. Spending five years in Assisteens has taught her a stronger work ethic and appreciation for giving back to the community. She has also enjoyed spending time with girls who care so much for others and volunteer with enthusiasm. Brooke is excited to be studying Psychology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in the fall.

Emily Rose Glaser

Emily Rose Glaser, daughter of Bruce and Jacquie Glaser, is graduating from San Clemente High School. During her five years in Assisteens, she has held the board positions of Secretary and Vice Chairman. To her, the most influential aspect has been volunteering at the Bargain Box Thrift Store and being exposed to the diversity of people from all different walks of life. Emily is looking forward to attending UCLA in the fall.

Brooke Harvey

Brooke Harvey, daughter of Paul and Andrea Harvey, is graduating from San Clemente High School. She credits her five years spent in Assisteens with encouraging her to serve others and appreciate everything she has been blessed with. She feels she has grown as a person and her friendships and relationship with her mother have also been strengthened. Brooke is excited to be attending Texas Christian University in the fall.

Ambria Lawson

Ambria Lawson, daughter of Chrisann and Steve Lawson, is graduating from San Clemente High School. Her four years in Assisteens has provided her with life-long friendships, unforgettable memories and has shown her the value of community service. She has learned to pay it forward and that it is more rewarding to give than to receive. In the fall, Ambria will be attending the University of Oregon.

Natalie Rose Mauriello

Natalie Rose Mauriello, daughter of Nancy Dubonnet and Thomas Mauriello, is graduating from San Juan Hills High School and has been a member of Assisteens for five years. Her favorite things about Assisteens is being able to work alongside her Mom and best friends. Natalie is looking forward to attending Southern Methodist University in the fall.

Avery Marie Nueva

Avery Marie Nueva, daughter of Daisy and Rowell Nueva, is graduating from the Orange County School of the Arts. Over the course of her five years in Assisteens, she has held the board positions of FAM Lunches Coordinator, Bargain Box Coordinator and Chairman. Assisteens has allowed her to give back to her community and helped her develop valuable leadership skills. Avery is excited to attend the University of San Francisco, where she will study Performing Arts and Social Justice.

Carly Gilman Peck

Carly Gilman Peck, daughter of Ms. Conley Murano Peck, is graduating from San Clemente High School. She has been a member of Assisteens for three years and has held the board position of Self Improvement Chairman. Carly’s fondest memory was volunteering for the USMC threerd Track Family Beach Day. She truly enjoyed the opportunity to honor and celebrate the service members and their families. Carly will be attending Southern Methodist University in the fall.

Jordan Marilee Pruitt

Jordan Marilee Pruitt, daughter of Jim and Nancy Pruitt, is graduating from San Clemente High School and has been in Assisteens for five years. Her fondest memory is the priceless look on a little boy’s face when she delivered a Thanksgiving basket full of food. She realized how beneficial something so simple can be. Jordan will be attending Saddleback College in the fall.

Sarah Elizabeth Turbeville

Sarah Elizabeth Turbeville, daughter of Christopher and Bonnie Turbeville, is graduating from San Clemente High School. She has been a member of Assisteens for five years and has held the board position of FAM Easter Chairman. She has learned how to give back to her community, to think about others before herself, and that even the little things make a difference. Sarah is excited to be attending Boise State University in the fall.



Elliott Anne Winkelmann

Elliott Anne Winkelmann, daughter of Sue and Ed Winkelmann, is graduating from San Clemente High School and has been a member of Assisteens for five years. Assisteens has been such an eye-opening experience for her and has helped her become more active in her community. Ellie is looking forward to attending the University of Portland in the fall.

Madison Taylor Wyatt

Madison Taylor Wyatt, daughter of Stacy and Troy Wyatt, is graduating from San Juan Hills High School. She has been a member of Assisteens for five years, and served as Secretary on the board. Maddie appreciates the opportunities Assisteens has given her to interact with and help other members of her community, and she enjoyed working at the Bargain Box Thrift Store with her Mom. In the fall, Madison is excited to be studying Psychology at the University of