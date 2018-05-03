Attention: Short-Term Lodging Unit Meeting is May 9

By Eric Heinz



Fervor over what people said was a lack of notice of a meeting to discuss amendments to the short-term lodging laws that San Clemente implemented in 2016 came to a headway at the May 1 City Council meeting.

People who have a vested interest in short-term lodging units, whether to operate them or banish them to a foreign land, said they didn’t have enough time to prepare for the discussion.

Neither did City Council on Tuesday, as it didn’t have a quorum to discuss that particular issue—with Council members Steve Swartz and Chris Hamm absent and Mayor Tim Brown planning to recuse himself because of a conflict of interest.

The meeting is now scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at the City Council chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio.

The meeting is to examine the settlement agreement that was forged last month between the city of San Clemente and the Vacation Renal Alliance, which sued the city over its STLU laws.

Links to STLU ordinances in San Clemente and upcoming action:

http://www.san-clemente.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=44792

http://www.san-clemente.org/Home/Components/News/News/5585/16?backlist=%2f

https://library.municode.com/ca/san_clemente/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=TIT3REFI_CH3.24TROCTA_ARTIIISHRMLOUN