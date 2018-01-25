Attorney: Recipients of Via Ballena Receive Money from Settlement

By Eric Heinz



The attorney working on behalf of several homeowners along Via Ballena near Shorecliffs Golf Club, where a landslide took place in 2011, said the owners who were affected by the landslide have been reimbursed through a lawsuit for damages to their properties.

Attorney Serge Tomassian said the final reimbursement to the homeowners was about $10.5 million, but it could be more, as the final cost of repairs to the slope where the landslide took place may change.

Some of the homeowners due compensation are in their 80s and 90s, and some have died since the landslide occurred.

The city of San Clemente is currently repairing a drainage pipe underneath the slope where the homes are located, which is intended to bolster the hillside and allow for water to flow freely from the area where the homes are located down to a collection pool at the end. The water would eventually be released into a drainage.