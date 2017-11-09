Banners at SCHS Are Not ‘Unsightly’

Matt Richardson, San Clemente



In response to Mr. Don Palmer’s letter regarding the banners placed on San Clemente High School’s fence by local businesses being “unsightly,” I respectfully disagree. The banners obviously are paid for by these businesses to support the efforts and endeavors of our school district, and they are not unsightly to the residents of San Clemente that have been here for longer than four months. While we welcome you to our beautiful community by the sea after living in Monrovia, I think the other 9,999 rewarding things that you mentioned about living in San Clemente should have been enough to dissuade you from writing such a ridiculous letter to the editor.

Related