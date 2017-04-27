By Lisa Bartlett

South Orange County is a fulfilling place to live, work and play. As such, we place a high priority on maintaining an unmatched quality of life that includes peaceful, safe and thriving communities.

To that end, below are events I am sponsoring that address important community needs and concerns. These events are free and open to the public, including a South County senior summit, prescription drug drop-off day and a forum focused on commercial aircraft flight paths impacting our communities.

10th Annual South County Senior Summit: This year, I am pleased to host the 10th annual South County Senior Summit on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 a.m., at the Laguna Woods Village Performing Arts Center. The theme is “Financial Planning for Your Golden Years.” A complimentary breakfast and lunch will be served to attendees, who will also enjoy a lineup of expert speakers. In addition, the event will include free one-on-one financial advice from certified financial planners. RSVP is required by May 5. Please call 800.510.2020 or visit www.OCSeniorSummit.com for more information.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: To raise public awareness and help the community properly dispose of old medications, the county is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, April 29, there will be several drop-off locations throughout South County, where anyone can dispose of unwanted, unused and expired prescription medication. The program is free and anonymous.

National Drug Take Back Day also raises awareness for the opioid epidemic we are experiencing nationwide and throughout our community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 91 Americans die every day from opioid overdose. In Orange County, drug and alcohol overdoses result in over 5,000 hospitalizations and nearly 600 deaths among residents each year. Cities with the highest rates of drug and alcohol related hospitalizations are generally in the southern and coastal cities of the County.

Drug addiction is something that can affect any family. If you or someone you know needs assistance, call 855.OC.LINKS. For information about Prescription Drug Take Back Day, call 714.647.4133.

South County: Under the Flight Path: On Monday, May 15, from 6-8 p.m., I will host a community forum titled “South Orange County: Under the Flight Path” at Laguna Niguel City Hall, located at 30111 Crown Valley Parkway.

This forum will address concerns from South County residents about commercial aircraft flight paths and noise impacting our communities. John Wayne Airport officials will provide information about the Federal Aviation Administration’s Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) and newly implemented Southern California Metroplex Project. For more information about the FAA’s NextGen, visit www.faa.gov/nextgen.

Like you, I cherish living in South Orange County. It is an honor to serve as your Orange County Supervisor, and I am committed to enhancing our quality of life and addressing community concerns. For more information about these and other events in my district, visit www.SupBartlett.ocgov.com, or call my office at 714.834.3550 if I may be of assistance.

Lisa Bartlett is the District 5 supervisor on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. She was elected to office in 2014.