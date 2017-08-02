Beach Concert Blast: Common Sense Packs the Shoreline at City’s Summer Series

Photo Gallery of BeachConcert1 (1280x853) Common Sense performs at the San Clemente Beach Concert Series on Thursday, July 27. BeachConcert3 (1280x853) Common Sense performs at the San Clemente Beach Concert Series on Thursday, July 27. BeachConcert2 (1280x853) Hundreds of people flocked to the beaches, north of the San Clemente Pier, for the San Clemente Beach Concert Series performance on Thursday, July 27. BeachConcert6 (1280x853) Attendees danced into the waning moments of sunlight during the San Clemente Beach Concert Series on Thursday, July 27. BeachConcert5 (1280x853) Common Sense performs at the San Clemente Beach Concert Series on Thursday, July 27. BeachConcert4 (1280x853) Attendees danced into the waning moments of sunlight during the San Clemente Beach Concert Series on Thursday, July 27. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY



Photos and text by Eric Heinz

The combination of Southern California’s sublime coastline and reggae/rock music can almost never go wrong. Positive vibes were amplified by the band Common Sense, which performs frequently in San Clemente.

The concert was the latest in the city of San Clemente’s Beach Concert Series. The final performance of the season is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10, at the San Clemente Pier. The band will be Ultimate Stones, a cover band of The Rolling Stones and more music from the time known as the British Invasion.

The concert is free to attend, and the Fisherman’s Restaurant will provide a barbecue dinner for $8 per person (cash only).