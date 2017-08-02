Common Sense performs at the San Clemente Beach Concert Series on Thursday, July 27.
Beach Concert Blast: Common Sense Packs the Shoreline at City’s Summer Series

 

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

The combination of Southern California’s sublime coastline and reggae/rock music can almost never go wrong. Positive vibes were amplified by the band Common Sense, which performs frequently in San Clemente.

The concert was the latest in the city of San Clemente’s Beach Concert Series. The final performance of the season is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10, at the San Clemente Pier. The band will be Ultimate Stones, a cover band of The Rolling Stones and more music from the time known as the British Invasion.

The concert is free to attend, and the Fisherman’s Restaurant will provide a barbecue dinner for $8 per person (cash only).

