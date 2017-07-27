Beach Parking Impact Fees Update

San Clemente Times

On Friday, July 21, the city of San Clemente released a notice regarding the refund process of the Beach Parking Impact Fees (BPIF) to eligible homeowners in San Clemente.

The Beach Parking Impact Fund was created years ago as a way for the city to establish more parking in parts of San Clemente. But after it had sat practically dormant, a lawsuit was filed against the city for not using the funds for the parking, and the California state court system deemed the city would have to return the fees to respective homeowners as well as pay for the attorney fees of the litigants.

“As of July 21, 2017, the Beach Parking Impact Fee refund process is well underway and we have been able to successfully refund 3,514 property holders that are eligible,” a statement from the city read. “Currently, BNY Mellon has an estimated 545 submittals that are not in good order and BNY Mellon are actively working with the property holders to remedy.”

Of those submittals not in “good order,” the city stated BNY Mellon, the firm handling the refunds, will have to contact the homeowners directly.

People who have not received their refund may have filled out W-9 paperwork incorrectly, according to the city’s statement.

“Due to the complexity of each submittal, BNY Mellon is working meticulously with each eligible property holder to assist in submitting a complete refund packet,” the city stated. “This attention takes time; we ask for your patience while these issues are worked out.”

Documentation related to the lawsuit, homeowner’s fees that are due and more information is available at www.san-clemente.org under the Latest News tab.