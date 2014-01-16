Beach Parking Lawsuit Decision Delayed

By Jim Shilander

Attorneys for both the city and plaintiffs in a lawsuit over the city’s Beach Parking Impact Fund had expected to receive a decision last week, but the heavy schedule of Orange County Superior Court Judge Thierry Colaw has led to another delay in the case.

Both sides said they initially expected a decision after Colaw heard arguments Friday. But Colaw told them he was very busy in the days leading up to the hearing and was unable to fully explore issues laid out in legal briefs submitted by both sides. Both the city and the plaintiffs’ attorneys made brief arguments to the court Friday.

Brad Malamud, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs in the case, said he expected a decision by the beginning of February.

“He gave everybody a fair hearing,” Malamud said of Colaw on Friday. “He said he will make his opinion based on the papers we submitted and the little arguments we had today.”

City Manager Pall Gudgeirsson said his communication with the city’s attorneys reported a similar experience. He said Colaw was “fairly neutral” during the hearing and a decision was expected within two weeks.