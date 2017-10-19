Beaches, Parks and Recreation Master Plan Meeting Scheduled for Oct. 24

Draft Master Plan document will be provided on Friday, Oct. 20 online



Content provided by the city of San Clemente, formatted to SC Times style

The public is invited to attend a Special Meeting of the City of San Clemente’s Beaches, Parks and Recreation Commission to discuss the Beaches, Parks and Recreation (BPR) Master Plan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio.

The city of San Clemente is updating its BPR Master Plan, which will set the framework for decision makers in the planning, maintenance and development and/or rehabilitation of San Clemente’s beaches, parks and recreation facilities and programs. It will provide a systematic and prioritized approach to the implementation of future projects related to all of these topics.

A draft of the BPR Master Plan, which will be discussed at this special meeting, will be available online for review on Oct. 20 at www.san-clemente.org. For more information regarding this project, contact the Recreation Division at 949.361.8237.