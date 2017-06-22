San Clemente Times

PROS Consulting, which is contracted with the city to assist with the Beaches, Parks and Recreation Master Plan, updated the City Council on Tuesday about the process which the city will use to prioritize projects over the next three, five and 10 years. The survey results showed San Clementeans mostly agree on what they want in recreation opportunities, particularly related to beach trail connectivity. More people responded to the survey than was expected, officials said.

The surveys were conducted online and in person during the last year.

The full results of the survey can be accessed here.