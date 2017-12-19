By Zach Cavanagh

Tom Beard resigned as San Clemente’s girls volleyball coach on Tuesday.

Beard, a San Clemente alum, said he was leaving the position to focus on the business of his volleyball club, San Clemente Volleyball Club, and invest time into a home remodel.

“I enjoyed my four years there,” Beard said. “It was a privilege to coach at my alma mater. It was a lot of work and I really needed to spend my time on my business and the upcoming remodel. Just not enough time for all three things.”

Beard compiled a 59-58 record in four seasons at the helm and guided the Tritons to league titles and playoff appearances in his first two seasons.

“It was an honor to be in that position and give back to the program,” Beard said. “It’s a program that will always have a lot of talent. Talent trumps coaching.”

With a young group, San Clemente went 16-16 last season and failed to win a league game.

“The girls are a good group,” Beard said. “I’m sure they’re going to have a good next year.”

Beard was the starting setter as a freshman for San Clemente’s boys volleyball team in the program’s inaugural season in 1973. He was also part of the first and only CIF championship for the boys volleyball team in 1976.

Beard took over the position in 2014 from Rob O’Rear who resigned after 21 years on the job.