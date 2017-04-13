*This story was updated at 10:41 a.m. on Thursday, April 13

Bernice Ayer Middle School was on lockdown after officials received a threatening voicemail Thursday morning, Police said.

Lt. Lane Lagaret, public information officer for OCSD, said the school received a “basic threat” on their voicemail and they were concerned.

Around 10:30 a.m., OCSD announced the school lifted the lockdown but deputies were still investigating.

While the school was on lockdown, Lagaret said deputies were investigating the call and hoped to get a phone number from it.

He wasn’t able to confirm what time the school officiated the security measure, but said he will continue to post updates via Twitter.

“It’s early on in the investigation,” Lagaret said and added that no one was hurt and the message was not directed to anyone specifically.

This is a developing story, more information will be published when made available.

