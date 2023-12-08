San Diego-based coffee chain Better Buzz opened its first Orange County location Wednesday morning, Dec. 6, at 610 Camino de Los Mares in San Clemente, quickly receiving significant attention from the community.

The San Clemente café and drive-thru marks Better Buzz’s 19th location. Amanda Cameron, vice president of marketing, said the city’s proximity to San Diego was a key factor in the company’s decision concerning where to first expand north.

She added that San Clemente reminded Better Buzz leadership of the “close knit beach towns” the company has a presence in to the south.

“Anyone that has seen the view from this location knows why we couldn’t pass it up,” Cameron said of the location in the Plaza by the Sea. “Even the barista working the drive-thru window gets to look at the ocean!”

Better Buzz offers espresso drinks, non-coffee drinks and food, in addition to indoor and outdoor seating. The San Clemente café is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.